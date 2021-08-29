Tracking the Tropics banner
WATCH: Winds from Hurricane Ida rip roof off Louisiana hospital

Louisiana
GALLIANO, La. (NBC Newschannel) – A hospital in Galliano, Louisiana lost a part of its roof on Sunday as Hurricane Ida came roaring ashore as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph near Port Fourchon.

Some of the roof was torn off Lady of the Sea General Hospital and it was caught on video.

This hospital is located around 30 miles from the coast where Hurricane Ida made landfall, according to NBC Newschannel.

There is no word yet whether anyone was injured at the hospital when the roof peeled off.

