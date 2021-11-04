Water main blowout causes advisory for Benton subdivision

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water outage and boil advisory has been issued for a portion of the town of Benton Louisiana.

The advisory is issued for people who live in the Palmetto Park Subdivision.

According to the mayor’s office, Benton maintenance crews responded to an emergency water main blowout around 8 a.m. and began repairs. Repairs are underway and should be completed Thursday afternoon. Water customers should expect low pressure until the problem has been fixed.

The city recommends residents in the affected area to boil water for one minute before consuming until the advisory is lifted. The advisory only affects water for consumption. This advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

Impacted Benton water customers within this area will be notified when the advisory is lifted. For questions or concerns contact the Benton Town Hall Water Department at (318)965-2781.