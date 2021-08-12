‘WE ARE A FAMILY’: Sheriff’s office surprises daughter of officer who died from COVID-19 with roses on 1st day of school

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- A group of Louisiana law enforcement officers have displayed the true meaning of “We are family.”

After losing one of their officers, Cpl. Robert McKinney, to COVID-19, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to be there for his daughter, Presley, on her first day of school.

The officers greeted Presley with roses and walked her to her first class of the day.





















Courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the heartfelt moment to their Facebook page with this message:

“There are times in our line of work when we hope and try to take a tragic circumstance and turn it into something uplifting or positive. Today was one of those days for one of our own. As many of you know we lost Cpl. Robert McKinney recently to COVID-19 and to say it was devastating to our office is an understatement. When we use the words “brother” and “sister” it’s not done lightly because we truly are a family. And that family also extends to Robert’s wife Leslie and his daughter Presley. They are part of our forever family and we love them just as much as we do Robert. Which is why today we couldn’t let Presley start her first day of school without her LPSO family being there. Members of Robert’s shift along with other deputies met Presley today with roses, hung out in the commons area, and then walked her to her first class. Robert we love you, Leslie, and Presley and we will see you again brother….John 16:22“Therefore you too have grief now, but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”