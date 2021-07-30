Week 3 winners of Louisiana Shot at a Million lottery announced

Stephen Curry of New Orleans won the $100,000 cash prize in the week three drawing for Louisiana’s Shot at a Million vaccine incentive lottery Friday.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A New Orleans man and a Lafayette student are the winners of the third round of Louisiana’s Shot at a Million COVID-19 vaccine incentive lottery.

Stephen Curry and Jacob Ardoin were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 28, according to the governor’s office.

Stephen Curry, 57, of New Orleans, won the third $100,000 cash prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

Jacob Ardoin, 15, of Lafayette, won the third $100,000 scholarship prize as part of the Shot At A Million campaign.

“It feels great, really good!” Curry said when OPH Region One Medical Director Dr. Shantel Hebert-Magee delivered the news with an oversized check. “Y’all just don’t know.”

“It’s very dangerous and spreading fast. The nurses and the doctors, they are overwhelmed,” Curry said of the delta variant that has been fueling a surge in cases across the state and much of the country.

“So you believe it’s real?” Dr. Hebert-Magee asked.

“Of course it’s real, I see it every day,” Curry responded. “Take the shot. It’s really important to take the shot. That’s when things will get back to normal.”

Ardoin told Gov. John Bel Edwards when he called to deliver the good news that he wants to go to either LSU or the University of Louisiana.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement announcing the latest winners.

“What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

The second-round winners were 65-year-old Edwina Jones of Marrero and 14-year-old Andrew Homan of Slidell. On July 16, Clement Dasalla and 16-year-old Skyla Degrasse won the cash prize and scholarship respectively.

While two more rounds of the lottery have yet to take place, the final deadline to enter is July 31.