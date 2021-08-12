Welcome to the ‘new normal,’ LSU President has a message for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU President, William F. Tate IV has a message for all LSU students.

Welcome Week has arrived along with that comes 30,000 students on campus.

President Tate says, “I know it’s not normal, but it’s the new normal that we are going to have to engage.”

The LSU President says that when the FDA gives full authorization to a vaccine, the university plans to mandate that students get the vaccine.

LSU President Tate sent this message out to students at the university:

Dear LSU students: Welcome to all of our new and returning students. Our collective experience this academic year depends on our ability to navigate the pandemic. You share in the responsibility of lowering our risk of disease spread. As I say in this video message, we expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU. In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey. We look forward to seeing you soon. Sincerely, William F. Tate IV LSU President

This message from President Tate comes on the heels of the release of LSU’s COVID-19 protocols for the Fall semester.