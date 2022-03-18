SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday, making Daylight Saving Time permanent, but what will that mean for your day-to-day activities in the future ArkLaTex?

The only time affected by the permanent time change will be the period from the first Sunday in November to the second Sunday in March; this is when we “fall back” or roll our clocks back one hour to account for fewer daylight hours.

If the house passed the bill and signed into law by President Biden, permanent DST would begin March 10, 2024.

How will the time change affect our day-to-day

The first sunrise of our fixed time would be March 10 at 7:30 a.m. and sunset at 7:19 p.m.

Easter Sunday sunrise services would not begin until 7:03 a.m.

Daylight on June 20, the longest day of the year, sunlight will begin at 6:08 a.m. and end at 8:25 p.m.

Fireworks on July 4 will have a late start in order to light the night skies at 8:26 p.m.

December 21, the shortest day of the year, sunlight will be delayed until 7:50 a.m. with sunset promptly at 5:11 p.m.

The main positive is that there will be more daylight during the evening hours.

One major issue brought up by the National Association of Convenience Stores, which opposes the change, the organization told Congress this month, “we should not have kids going to school in the dark.”

Schools in the ArkLaTex generally have a 7:30 a.m. start time for elementary and middle school students. Does this change mean little ones will arrive at school in the dark, or will the school systems adjust with the changing times?

Overwhelmingly, most Americans support ending the time change yo-yo. The rest of the world, Hawaii, Arizona, and other American territories, do not participate.