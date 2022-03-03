MANDEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – When you walk into Gulf Coast Spirits, you will see all kinds of alcohol.

The off-premise only liquor store sells spirits, beer, wine and daiquiris.

Image courtesy of Phil Riley

If you walk inside on Thursday, you will also see something that is garnering a lot of attention online.

One slight change has been made to a daiquiri machine inside the store.

A White Russian is now called a ‘White Ukrainian.’

The change was made with the help of a marker and a paper towel on Mardi Gras.

Manager Phil Riley says, “It was a spur of the moment change, it was not planned at all or discussed.”

The ‘White Ukrainian’ contains a combination of Vodka, Kahlua and creams and it is the top seller at Gulf Coast Spirits.

Like many others, the person who made the change has been watching the conflict between Russia and Ukraine unfold on TV.

The store plans to keep the ‘White Ukrainian’ daiquiri at least through the end of March.

According to Riley, “for every dollar that goes towards a White Ukrainian daiquiri in the month of March, we will be donating it to the Save the Children Federation 501© (3).”

Riley says, “this non-profit supports the children of Ukraine who are being affected from the war.”

Gulf Coast Spirits has been open since 2016 and it is located at 1740 Florida St. in Mandeville.