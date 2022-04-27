SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people could possibly face charges after their daughter was found by authorities dead on a couch in their home on Jan. 3.

Slaughter Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person on Tom Drive. When officials arrived at the residence, they found the body and immediately contacted the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher, who had disability issues, was found sitting in a hole in the couch. According to East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, upon walking in, the home smelled of fecal material and Fletcher’s body was sitting in feces and urine.

Courtesy of East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office

Dr. Bickham said her death stemmed from years of medical neglect and ruled the manner of death as a homicide. He will be presenting the case to a grand jury on Monday, in the hopes of charging the parents, Clay and Sheila Fletcher, for the death of their daughter.

If charged, the parents could face second-degree murder charges.