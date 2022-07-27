NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Police say a woman selling drugs called police on a man who pointed a gun at her during the delivery.

Over the weekend, New Iberia police said they responded to an apartment complex on Twenty Arpent Road about someone reportedly having a gun pointed at them.

After arriving on scene, police said, they spoke with the alleged victim who reported that when she arrived at the complex a man pulled a firearm out on her and that illegal narcotics were inside his apartment.

Once inside police said they found two pounds of suspected marijuana and two firearms and at the conclusion of the investigation discovered that the alleged victim initially delivered the suspected narcotics to the apartment.

Dana Bennett, 47 of Jeanerette was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charge of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS.

Akeem Williams, 25 was also arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.