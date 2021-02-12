Woman who sprayed hair with Gorilla Glue now selling her own “Bonded for Life” merchandise

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana woman who went viral for putting Gorilla Glue spray in her hair — which required a four-hour surgery to remove — is taking advantage of her notoriety by selling a new line of merchandise.

Tessica Brown’s Tessicamerch.com is now live and is selling T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants branded with “Bonded for Life.”

Brown went viral on Instagram on Feb. 3 after using the spray when she ran out of her preferred hairspray.

“I didn’t have anymore Got2B hairspray so I used this, gorilla glue spray, bad idea, my hair don’t move, I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move,” Brown said in her Instagram video.

The mishap required her to have surgery to remove the glue. Brown flew to Los Angeles, where Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng performed the procedure for free, TMZ reported.

Brown had also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses. As of Feb. 12, she had raised $22,375 from over 1,400 donors.