BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One Louisiana State Trooper who came across a mini fan, kindly took the time to chat with the little boy and present him with a gift that put a big smile on his face.

According to Louisiana State Police, it was Friday, May 27 when Sgt. Corey Brunet of Troop C was responding to a crash and he happened to meet the little boy.

The boy had a lot of all things police and Sgt. Brunet was moved to return with a child-size police car and several other police-themed toys for the “Junior Trooper.”

The two new buds posed for pictures together and the smile on the new “Junior Trooper’s” face says all that needs to be said about how much he enjoyed his chat with Brunet and his new toys.