(Stacker) – The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#50. 70122 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $225,425 24.8% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.3%

5-year home value change: +6.8%

10-year home value change: +17.5%

Pictured above: 1700 Lark St, New Orleans ($855,000, 4 bedrooms)

#49. 70503 (Lafayette)

Typical home value: $228,559 26.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.8%

5-year home value change: +5.2%

10-year home value change: +10.8%

Pictured above: 105 Waterside Dr, Lafayette ($4.7 million, 3 bedrooms)

#48. 70611 (Lake Charles)

Typical home value: $228,629 26.6% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.4%

5-year home value change: +8.9%

10-year home value change: data not available

Pictured above: 2836 Bordelon Rd, Lake Charles ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#47. 70121 (Jefferson)

Typical home value: $229,602 27.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.0%

5-year home value change: +24.6%

10-year home value change: +28.0%

Pictured above: 15 Magnolia Pl, Jefferson ($694,800, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 70776 (Saint Gabriel)

Typical home value: $231,905 28.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +2.0%

5-year home value change: +12.7%

10-year home value change: +32.6%

Pictured above: 7310 Bayou Paul Rd, Saint Gabriel ($499,900, 3 bedrooms)

#45. 70420 (Abita Springs)

Typical home value: $235,620

30.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +8.4%

5-year home value change: +17.4%

10-year home value change: +30.0%

Pictured above: 569 Northwoods Dr, Abita Springs ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#44. 70809 (Baton Rouge)

Typical home value: $236,792 31.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +1.9%

5-year home value change: +8.0%

10-year home value change: +11.7%

Pictured above: 7575 Boyce Dr, Baton Rouge ($3.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#43. 70461 (Slidell)

Typical home value: $237,720 31.6% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +11.9%

5-year home value change: +21.5%

10-year home value change: +38.7%

Pictured above: 2248 Sunset Blvd, Slidell ($1.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

#42. 70065 (Kenner)

Typical home value: $238,316 31.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.2%

5-year home value change: +26.5%

10-year home value change: +28.0%

Pictured above: 2704 Gay Lynn Dr, Kenner ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#41. 70783 (Ventress)

Typical home value: $238,821 32.2% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.6%

5-year home value change: +16.8%

10-year home value change: +44.3%

Pictured above: 8249 Island Rd, Ventress ($785,000, 6 bedrooms)

#40. 70817 (Baton Rouge)

Typical home value: $240,930 33.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +5.0%

5-year home value change: +11.2%

10-year home value change: +17.1%

Pictured above: 10112 Wood Duck Dr, Baton Rouge ($5.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

#39. 70508 (Lafayette)

Typical home value: $242,356 34.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.9%

5-year home value change: +2.1%

10-year home value change: +9.0%

Pictured: 502 Princeton Woods Loop, Lafayette ($3.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#38. 70375 (Mathews)

Typical home value: $244,862 35.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +2.2%

5-year home value change: +17.0%

10-year home value change: +29.6%

Pictured above: 147 Georgia Ave, Mathews ($389,500, 5 bedrooms)

#37. 70003 (Metairie)

Typical home value: $245,123 35.7% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.6%

5-year home value change: +27.4%

10-year home value change: +32.6%

Pictured above: 5101 Davis Dr, Metairie ($1.3 million, 7 bedrooms)

#36. 70435 (Covington)

Typical home value: $245,133 35.7% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +9.1%

5-year home value change: +15.5%

10-year home value change: +40.6%

Pictured above: 74450 Highway 437, Covington ($2.9 million, 3 bedrooms)

#35. 70047 (Destrehan)

Typical home value: $245,455 35.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.2%

5-year home value change: +14.7%

10-year home value change: +24.7%

Pictured above: 101 Valcour Ln, Destrehan ($629,900, 5 bedrooms)

#34. 71485 (Woodworth)

Typical home value: $246,672 36.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.4%

5-year home value change: +7.6%

10-year home value change: +19.8%

Pictured above: 1017 Hidden Ridge Dr, Woodworth ($799,900, 4 bedrooms)

#33. 70762 (Oscar)

Typical home value: $251,302 39.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.2%

5-year home value change: +17.5%

10-year home value change: +34.9%

Pictured above: 7438 False River Rd, Oscar ($1.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

#32. 70437 (Folsom)

Typical home value: $255,335 41.3% above typical home value in Louisiana

1 year rent change: +12.8%

5 year home value change: +19.9%

10 year home value change: +33.0%

Pictured above: 79234 Highway 25 Hwy, Folsom ($9.0 million, 3 bedrooms)

#31. 71226 (Chatham)

Typical home value: $256,291 41.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +5.0%

5-year home value change: +31.3%

10-year home value change: +48.3%

Pictured above: 141 Goss Rd, Chatham ($364,000, 4 bedrooms)

#30. 70769 (Prairieville)

Typical home value: $256,407 41.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.8%

5-year home value change: +13.1%

10-year home value change: +25.6%

Pictured above: 16381 Old Jefferson Hwy, Prairieville ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#29. 70810 (Baton Rouge)

Typical home value: $260,929 44.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +2.6%

5-year home value change: +8.2%

10-year home value change: +15.1%

Pictured above: 11001 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge ($14.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#28. 70431 (Bush)

Typical home value: $265,459 46.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +15.5%

5-year home value change: +23.4%

10-year home value change: data not available

Pictured above: 23025 Fauntleroy Cemetery Rd, Bush ($840,000, 5 bedrooms)

#27. 71006 (Benton)

Typical home value: $267,497 48.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +2.1%

5-year home value change: +10.4%

10-year home value change: +17.4%

Pictured above: 311 Vance Rd, Benton ($800,000, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 70433 (Covington)

Typical home value: $270,174 49.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +8.0%

5-year home value change: +13.7%

10-year home value change: +20.8%

Pictured above: 26 Mistletoe Dr, Covington ($1.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#25. 70360 (Houma)

Typical home value: $270,852 49.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.3%

5-year home value change: +17.4%

10-year home value change: +32.1%

Pictured above: 4084 Highway 311, Houma ($3.1 million, 5 bedrooms)

#24. 70775 (Saint Francisville)

Typical home value: $275,061 52.3% above typical home value in Louisiana

1 year rent change: +3.5%

5 year home value change: +13.6%

10 year home value change: +33.3%

Pictured above: 7463 Tunica Trce, Saint Francisville ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#23. 70448 (Mandeville)

Typical home value: $282,876 56.6% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +11.1%

5-year home value change: +19.3%

10-year home value change: +27.7%

Pictured above: 100 Mulberry Ave, Mandeville ($3.0 million, 3 bedrooms)

#22. 70123 (River Ridge)

Typical home value: $285,123 57.8% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.7%

5-year home value change: +21.2%

10-year home value change: +28.0%

Pictured above: 231 Garden Rd, River Ridge ($1.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#21. 70001 (Metairie)

Typical home value: $286,395 58.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +7.3%

5-year home value change: +26.9%

10-year home value change: +47.9%

Pictured above: 2426 Metairie Rd, Metairie ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#20. 70113 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $287,529

59.2% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +5.0%

5-year home value change: +4.2%

10-year home value change: data not available

Pictured above: 815 Baronne St, New Orleans ($1.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#19. 71366 (Saint Joseph)

Typical home value: $288,198 59.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.1%

5-year home value change: +15.6%

10-year home value change: +27.1%

Pictured above: 1302 Highway 606, Saint Joseph ($685,000, 5 bedrooms)

#18. 70734 (Geismar)

Typical home value: $290,826 61.0% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.7%

5-year home value change: +7.9%

10-year home value change: +20.9%

Pictured above: 36327 Talonstone Dr, Geismar ($999,900, 4 bedrooms)

#17. 71456 (Natchez)

Typical home value: $291,362 61.3% above typical home value in Louisiana

1 year rent change: +2.3%

5 year home value change: +18.2%

10 year home value change: +23.4%

Pictured above: 164 Melrose Bend Rd, Natchez ($975,000, 7 bedrooms)

#16. 70808 (Baton Rouge)

Typical home value: $296,825 64.3% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.6%

5-year home value change: +11.9%

10-year home value change: +21.1%

Pictured above: 1100 Knollwood Dr, Baton Rouge ($8.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#15. 71078 (Stonewall)

Typical home value: $297,617 64.7% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.2%

5-year home value change: +16.0%

10-year home value change: +36.5%

Pictured above: 996 Hall Rd, Stonewall ($1.7 million, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 70119 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $299,428 65.7% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: -0.2%

5-year home value change: +10.9%

10-year home value change: +81.5%

Pictured above: 1205 N Lopez St, New Orleans ($1.6 million, 5 bedrooms)

#13. 70447 (Madisonville)

Typical home value: $303,406 67.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +8.6%

5-year home value change: +12.3%

10-year home value change: +22.5%

Pictured above: 118 White Oak Ln, Madisonville ($1.3 million, 7 bedrooms)

#12. 70006 (Metairie)

Typical home value: $304,242 68.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +6.2%

5-year home value change: +22.1%

10-year home value change: +33.5%

Pictured above: 4507 Folse Dr, Metairie ($1.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 70116 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $308,938 71.0% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: -2.3%

5-year home value change: +0.6%

10-year home value change: +48.9%

Pictured above: 926 St Peter St, New Orleans ($2.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#10. 70037 (Belle Chasse)

Typical home value: $318,682 76.4% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.4%

5-year home value change: +12.2%

10-year home value change: +16.0%

Pictured above: 13864 Highway 23, Belle Chasse ($1.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#9. 70112 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $323,104 78.8% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +0.7%

5-year home value change: -5.1%

10-year home value change: +38.3%

Pictured above: 908 St Louis St, New Orleans ($3.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 70471 (Mandeville)

Typical home value: $333,381 84.5% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +8.6%

5-year home value change: +15.9%

10-year home value change: +22.2%

Pictured above: 85 Cardinal Ln, Mandeville ($4.3 million, 7 bedrooms)

#7. 70002 (Metairie)

Typical home value: $336,376 86.2% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.5%

5-year home value change: +20.5%

10-year home value change: +32.7%

Pictured above: 4804 N Turnbull Dr, Metairie ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 70125 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $359,291 98.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +4.2%

5-year home value change: +7.6%

10-year home value change: +49.4%

Pictured above: 34 Versailles Blvd, New Orleans ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 70005 (Metairie)

Typical home value: $363,336 101.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1- year rent change: +5.7%

5-year home value change: +22.5%

10-year home value change: +48.8%

Pictured above: 201 Northline St, Metairie ($16.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#4. 70130 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $376,996 108.7% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: -0.1%

5-year home value change: -5.6%

10-year home value change: +36.9%

Pictured above: 748 Camp St, New Orleans ($4.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

#3. 70118 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $401,093 122.0% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.3%

5-year home value change: +4.2%

10-year home value change: +45.2%

Pictured above: 1711 Palmer Ave, New Orleans ($3.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. 70124 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $475,377 163.1% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +2.0%

5-year home value change: +4.4%

10-year home value change: +51.3%

Pictured above: 1 Garden Ln, New Orleans ($4.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#1. 70115 (New Orleans)

Typical home value: $534,545 195.9% above typical home value in Louisiana

1-year rent change: +3.1%

5-year home value change: +8.9%

10-year home value change: +61.0%

Pictured above: 2912 Prytania St, New Orleans ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)