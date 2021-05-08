Black Wall Street Times calls for Gov. Stitt’s removal from Tulsa Race Massacre Commission for restricting critical race theory in schools

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Black Wall Street Times is calling for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission to remove Gov. Kevin Stitt from its membership after Stitt signed a bill prohibiting public schools from teaching critical race theory.

Stitt signed House Bill 1775 – a highly controversial bill that originally concerned medical care at school sports events but was gutted and rewritten to restrict what topics and theories on race can be taught in schools – on Friday.

The bill was denounced by educators and school officials across the state, and now The Black Wall Street Times, a black-owned and operated media news company, is calling for Stitt’s removal from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, an organization that commemorates the Tulsa Race Massacre. The massacre occurred over an 18 hour period from May 31 to June 1, 1921, as a white mob attacked Black community members and set fire to homes and businesses in the predominately Black Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa. Thirty-five city blocks were burned down, over 800 people were treated for injuries and historians believe as many as 300 people may have been killed.

The Black Wall Street Times released the following statement on social media:

“Governor Stitt on Friday signed a controversial and racist piece of legislation into law preventing the teaching of anti-racism or sexual diversity training in schools. HB 1775, a bill spurred on by former President Trump and White supremacist groups, allows teachers and school administrators to be penalized for teaching students about systemic racism. With just weeks until the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, this bill has re-opened deep wounds in Tulsa’s Black community. Many believe the law will make it nearly impossible for the full scope of the massacre to be accurately taught. Leaders across the city, including the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, urged Stitt to veto the harmful legislation. The Commission, of which Stitt is a member, issued a statement saying in part: ‘HB1775 would not only interfere with the teaching of Black history, but the entire history of the United States… We must do better for our children, our students and our future.’ The Black Wall Street Times urges the Commission to remove Governor Stitt immediately in light of his decision to sign this damaging bill into law.” THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

The Black Wall Street Times also posted an editorial on their website calling for Stitt’s removal from the Race Massacre Commission.

The Times’ editorial is the latest of several rebukes against Stitt.

The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission issued the following statement Friday, expressing their disappointment in Stitt signing HB 1775 into law:

“We are extremely disappointed that Oklahoma Legislators, including Governor Stitt, chose to support HB1775 which diametrically opposes the work of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. No matter how poorly written, the intention of the bill clearly aims to limit teaching the racial implications of America’s history. The bill serves no purpose than to fuel the racism and denial that afflicts our communities and our nation. It is a sad day and a stain on Oklahoma. Despite this effort to squelch the truth-telling and discussion of our past… we will not be moved. We are more dedicated than ever to our mission and we will not accept the ill-conceived constraints that this law seeks to impose through misdirection and deception. The fact that this bill becomes law 100 years after one of the worst acts of racial violence in our history will be noted throughout the world. Intentions aside, it is important to note the bill language does not preclude the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history curriculum being taught in schools or students taking field trips to Greenwood Rising. We look forward to welcoming many students into Greenwood Rising over the coming months and years — where we will continue to fight for reconciliation, truth-telling and racial healing. As a fellow Commissioner we thought our Governor would do better; the Commission will have a special meeting Monday evening to discuss upcoming Centennial events and HB1775.” TULSA RACE MASSACRE CENTENNIAL COMMISSION

Tulsa Race Massacre. Courtesy: Oklahoma Historical Society

Alicia Andrews, chairwoman of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, issued the following statement soon after Stitt signed the bill into law:

“I am disappointed, yet not surprised that the Governor signed this dangerous, backward facing bill. This bill represents a fragility that Oklahoma cannot afford. The arguments for this bill focused on the feelings of the descendents of victors and made no mention of inclusion. This bill will doom our young people if they choose to leave the state because they will have been subjected to limited history that has been watered down to protect the ‘feelings’ of our Republican legislators. What are they afraid of?” ALICIA ANDREWS, CHAIRWOMAN, OKLAHOMA DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Andrews later spoke with KFOR, saying that critical race theory helps provide a more complete history of the black experience in the United States.

“Critical race theory says societal problems are influenced by what has happened in our nation’s history, and if we only tell the story on a slanted view, it’s not the full story,” Andrews said. “Let me tell you, my history, the history I was taught in school was ‘African Americans were slaves, Rosa Parks refused to get off the bus, Martin Luther King made a speech and everything was gravy.’ That’s not true history.”

Critical race theory is taught at the University of Oklahoma, and OU administrators strongly opposed HB 1775. OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. released a statement Friday evening in response to Stitt signing the bill into law. A part of that statement is as follows:

“This new law prohibits higher education institutions in Oklahoma from requiring students to engage in any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling, and from instituting an orientation or requirement for students that presents any form of race or sex stereotyping or a bias on the basis of race or sex. Although OU’s mandatory diversity, equity, and inclusion training does not espouse superiority of one race or sex, its mandatory nature is impacted by the passage of this law. To comply with the law, students may now choose to opt out of the training, though we will strongly encourage them to still take it. The training is one of the many elements that reinforce our belief that the development and preparation of the whole student takes a multi-faceted approach. OU employees – including student employees – are still required to complete the training, along with other necessary and essential employee trainings, such as sexual harassment and workplace safety.” PRESIDENT JOSEPH HARROZ JR., UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA

Paula Lewis, head of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board, on May 4 tweeted that HB 1775 was “an outright racist and oppressive piece of legislation,” and urged Stitt to not sign the bill.

This past week, the Oklahoma State Legislature passed HB 1775, an outright racist and oppressive piece of legislation. As a mom, community member, and the Chair of the OKCPS Board of Education, I am appalled at the flagrant, attempt to erase factual, — Paula Lewis (@plewisokc) May 4, 2021

Milwood Superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods said the bill was developed without the input of either educators or people of color.

Oklahoma City Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel earlier this week released a statement, criticizing HB 1775, saying it is important that students “continue to learn both about and from our past in order to build an enlightened and resilient future.”

“HB 1775 appears to be a solution looking for a problem which does not exist. OKCPS follows the guidance of OSDE, teaching the state-determined Oklahoma Academic Standards using state-approved curriculum resources. We believe it is important that we continue to learn both about and from our past in order to build an enlightened and resilient future. As we do this, OKCPS will continue to provide a welcoming and inclusive learning and work environment. We stand firmly by our Vision for Equity Board Policy and remain ‘committed to creating, building, and sustaining an environment that embraces racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic diversity and that provides equitable access to a high standard of educational success for all students with the intention of closing achievement gaps, particularly for student groups with the greatest academic needs in the district.’ We have teachers across the district who we trust to make decisions — sometimes life and death decisions — on behalf of our students each and every day. Surely we can continue to trust our educators to guide these difficult yet necessary conversations with our students inside of their classrooms. OKCPS strongly encourages Governor Stitt to veto HB 1775.” DR. SEAN MCDANIEL, OKLAHOMA CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

Stitt announced his signing of the bill in a video he posted on Twitter.

Stitt said the legislation would “divide young Oklahomans about their race or sex.”

My statement on HB 1775. pic.twitter.com/2EgMh7A7xZ — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 7, 2021

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, a supporter of House Bill 1775, spoke with KFOR earlier this week and said that critical race theory teaches there is a superior race.

However, Christopher Lehman, an Edmond native, Oklahoma State University graduate and professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, said that critical race theory does not create division among students or say that one race is superior, but instead sheds light on racial discrimination.

“What critical race theory talks about are the policies and the law. The focus is on the discrimination itself and the hurt that discrimination caused those people,” said . “Critical race theory does not teach that people of different skin colors are better. When I teach it, I don’t focus on how people feel about other people of color. I focus on the actions that the laws and the policies prescribe.”

Lehman said the belief that critical race theory is detrimental to race relations is incorrect.

“Teaching about critical race theory doesn’t promote the racial divide maybe any more than teaching what Hitler did promotes Nazism,” Lehman said.