MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KSHV) – Officials in McCurtain County issued a burn ban Monday, effective immediately.

The McCurtain County Board of Commissioners issued the ban after continued hot and dry conditions continued to increase the risk of wildfires. Bans were announced previously across multiple counties in the ArkLaTex.

Exceptions to the ban include the State Department of Agriculture and outside gas grills on fire retardant surfaces. The ban will stay in effect until the area receives significant rainfall and Gov. Stitt orders the removal of the ban.