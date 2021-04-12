CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 31

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s provisional death toll connected to COVID-19 has climbed by more than 30.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 443,773 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 204 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,064 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 196 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.