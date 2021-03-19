CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths climb by 29

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As spring break comes to an end for many local students, officials say there were 416 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 434,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 416 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,673 on Friday.

Officials say there are 254 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

So far, the state reports that 811,288 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 448,289 have completed both doses.

On Wednesday, officials announced that they were changing the way they provide COVID-19 data to the public. As a result, many of the categories will not be available on a daily basis.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.