CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 8,200

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say deaths connected to COVID-19 have climbed past 8,200 in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 446,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 304 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,206 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 211 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.