Choctaw Nation partners with OSDH to offer vaccine for those 18 and older

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 300 people were vaccinated Friday at a clinic offered in Broken Bow as part of a partnership between the Choctaw Nation and the Oklahoma State Health Department, but they were prepared for 500.

They say the unused shots will be refrigerated until the next clinic.

“We have seen a decline in our numbers for this area. We encourage everybody to get the shot. Get vaccinated if you can,” said Steve McGee.

McGee says the partnership with Oklahoma State was a big move. Now those under 18 can qualify for the shot. Officials advise everyone to eat before they get vaccinated.

“This is the opportunity we have been waiting for to be able to collaborate with the Choctaw nation to be able to reach out to our communities and open this vaccination up to anyone who has the desire of having it,” said Julie Montgomery with the Oklahoma State Department of Heath.

Appointments are available to Oklahoma citizens and surround states. If you are from out of state you must schedule your appointment through Choctaw Nation.

Click here to make an appointment.