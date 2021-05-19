COVID-19 outbreak closes 2 Oklahoma schools for remainder of year

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A “large” COVID-19 outbreak has forced two Oklahoma schools to close for the remainder of the year.

On Tuesday school district officials made the decision to return students to at-home learning for the last week of the school year after there was a spike in coronavirus cases at separate Oklahoma City middle and fifth-grade schools.

Oklahoma City Public School District officials did not say in their announcement email to parents how many COVID-19 cases and exposures had occurred at Taft Middle School and the Taft Fifth Grade Center at Linwood. Parents were only told: “This decision was made in consultation with Oklahoma City-County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution after a large number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures were reported” from the two campuses to district administrators.

Students will continue their classes at home and online from Wednesday until May 26. Free school breakfasts and lunches will be provided curbside daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are sorry to end our school year this way, but the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the district email said.

