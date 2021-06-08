Flash flooding in McCurtain Co. leads to swift-water rescues, submerged cars

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple reports of high water rescues are coming out of McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma after storms dumped up to eight inches of rain over the past 24 hours.

Several roads are impassable, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, and Valliant Emergency Management says a young woman was brought to safety in a swift water rescue Tuesday morning on Pine Creek Road.

The National Weather Service says there have been several reports of water rescues in other areas around Valliant and Wright City, and Highway 70 is closed between Valliant and Hugo. According to the NWS, two homes are reportedly flooded in Wright City and a number of vehicles stranded in high water over the past two days.

Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office

Source: Valliant Emergency Management

More rain could be on the way. Much of the region will see rain again Tuesday with the heaviest rain confined to the I-30 corridor where an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible under any slow moving thunderstorms that develop.

Valliant Emergency Management also says that roads are washed out and some bridges may be damaged from the flooding.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay off the roads if it is not an emergency and to not drive through high water.