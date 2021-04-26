Gov. Stitt signs bill to make Oklahoma a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 631 into law, making Oklahoma what is referred to as a “second amendment sanctuary.”

The ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act’ states that any order demanding the confiscation, buyback or surrender of firearms infringes upon Oklahomans’ Second Amendment rights.

“This measure builds a wall of protection around our Constitutionally-protected, God-given, blood-bought rights to keep and bear arms,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain. “Declaring Oklahoma as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State is an important ‘win’ in our battle to reclaim and protect our individual liberties. I’m thankful for the support of my colleagues approving the bill, as well as the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership for their crucial assistance in getting it passed.”

Sen. Warren Hamilton filed Senate Bill 631.

“SB 631 states that the gun laws as they exist today are as restrictive as they’re ever going to be, and that they cannot be added to,” Hamilton said. “No governmental agency has the Constitutional authority to restrict magazines, ammunition, modern sporting rifles or AR pistols. This bill is simply a red line that clearly defines the limits of governmental authority regarding our unalienable, God-given, blood-bought, constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”