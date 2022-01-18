Oklahoma Gov. Stitt announces executive order regarding teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more districts across the state move to remote learning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has a way to prevent school closures.

In recent weeks, school districts across the state have been forced to either cancel class or move to virtual learning due to the number of teachers, staff, and students out sick with COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Stitt announced an executive order that will assist schools suffering from staffing and teacher shortages.

“I’ve heard from concerned Oklahomans who recognize that the past few weeks have really created some new challenges. Many schools don’t have the staff or the substitutes to actually fill every single classroom,” said Gov. Stitt.

Stitt says it is the state’s job to ensure that students have the option for in-person learning.

As a result, he said he is signing an executive order to help schools by authorizing state agencies to allow their employees to become substitute teachers.

“The core mission of all of our 32,000 state employees is to serve the public and to help make Oklahoma a top ten state. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen state employees, they’ve answered the call. They switched and moved to different state agencies where we needed help at that specific time. And right now, that means helping out, stepping up to help our schools,” he said.

He says his goal is to keep 100% of schools open as the pandemic goes on.

The ‘Guest Educator Program’ will help schools that are suffering from staffing shortages by matching them with state employees who are willing to serve as a substitute.

“We know that the best solution is our wonderful teachers across the state, in-person teaching young people. Second best thing is our substitute teachers,” Stitt said.