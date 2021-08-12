Health officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases increased by 23% in one week

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prepare to prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As doctors stress the importance of vaccinations, health officials are releasing more information about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly epidemiological and surveillance report.

Health experts say there were 14,079 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, which was a 23.6% increase from the week before.

In the past week, there were 63 deaths reported in the Sooner State from COVID-19.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say there were 3,556,567 vaccine doses that have been administered in Oklahoma.

Health officials say that 1,621,616 Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.

As doctors and state leaders encourage more people to get vaccinated against the virus, some are concerned about breakthrough cases.

Out of the 1.6 million Oklahomans who are fully vaccinated, the health department says there have been 3,269 breakthrough cases.

According to the data released from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 93.4% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last 30 days were unvaccinated. In all, 154 patients, or 6.6% of COVID-19 patients, were fully vaccinated.