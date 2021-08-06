Husband involved in Oklahoma castration case pleads guilty; ‘I want to go home to my family,’ man tells Judge

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of two men involved in the castration of a 28-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday, August 5, 2021, at LeFlore County District Court in Oklahoma.

Thomas Evans Gates, 42, Oct. 2020 booking photo. LeFlore County, OK.

Thomas Evans Gates III had a jury trial set for August 9 but instead entered a guilty plea to the below charges:

Failure to bury a dead human member (misdemeanor)

Possession of controlled dangerous substance (misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Prosecutors dropped three felony charges:

Conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery (felony)

Practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery (felony)

Maiming

In June, Gates wrote a letter to the judge requesting permission “to go home.”

The sentencing for Gates is Sept. 28, 2021.

Gates’ husband, Bobby Lee Allen has a status conference on August 25, 2021, and a jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 20, according to court records.

LeFlore County, OK, booking photo of Bob Lee Allen, 53.

Both men remain in custody in Oklahoma.

Gates and Allen were married on September 22, 2020. “I got merried [sic] to my partner Bobby Allen. I love him so much,” Gates posted on his Facebook page.

The victim met Allen on a eunuch website in September and flew to Texas on October 12 for the free procedure, according to a court affidavit.

Allen picked up the willing victim at the airport and they went to Wister, Oklahoma where Allen and Gates lived. The victim’s testicles were removed the following day. Due to a botched procedure, Allen drove the bleeding man to a hospital and dropped him off.

Gates and Allen were arrested on October 15, 2020, after visiting the castration victim at a hospital in McAlester, according to court records.