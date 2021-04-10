Man drowns in Lake Overholser after Oklahoma City police officer dives into choppy water to rescue him

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man drowned in Lake Overholser Friday evening after Oklahoma City emergency responders attempted to rescue him from choppy water.

An official with the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that the victim drowned following an attempt to rescue him.

Firefighters were called to Lake Overholser and found a boat that had capsized. They also found a man and his dog struggling in rapid moving water.

Emergency crews at a Lake Overholser spillway where a man drowned after his boat capsized.

Officer Issac Goodman with the Oklahoma City Police Department dove into the water in full uniform but was unable to rescue the man.

Firefighters were able to rescue Goodman from the lake, but could not rescue the man, who then went over the lake’s dam.

Emergency crews recovered the man’s body from the lake.

Emergency crew members responding to the drowning.

Officials did rescue the man’s dog.

A woman told KFOR she was on the boat with the victim just an hour before he drowned. She said the boat was brand new and he was excited and could not wait to take it out on the water for the first time.

Officer Issac Goodman

She said he dropped her back off on shore just before the storm hit. She says she thought he was right behind her and does not know why he did not get out of the water

A witness told KFOR they were surprised to see the man in a boat on the water as the wind was picking up. The witness also reported seeing crews throwing ropes into the water for a rescue.

Goodman was treated and released from a hospital. A Police Department public information officer said Goodman was banged up but will be okay.