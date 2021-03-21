Man in custody after stealing Frito-Lay truck and leading police on a chase in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after stealing a Frito-Lay truck and leading police on a pursuit that lasted over an hour and spanned three counties.

It started at a gas station at Northwest 39th and May Avenue. The truck driver went into the store and the suspect jumped inside the truck.

“I would love to know the motivation of stealing a truck that’s very, very easy to spot and doesn’t go very fast. What do you think you’re going to do with a truck like that?” said Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police.

The driver of the truck spotted it across the street and tried to get the suspect to stop, but instead he took off.

The suspect has now been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Karpe.

Police found the stolen vehicle a few blocks away, but Karpe kept driving, all the way out of the town and to Enid.

A stolen Frito-Lay truck was involved in a pursuit that led police from a Circle K in Oklahoma City to South 30th and East Southgate Road, southeast of Enid (Photo via OKCPD).

“During the course of that pursuit, the vehicle swerved towards law enforcement vehicles at least three times, as if purposely trying to hit them,” Spruill said.

Police say he hit a deputy’s vehicle at one point. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper shot the truck’s tires in an attempt to disable it.

“Eventually the tires on that truck went flat and that’s what ultimately caused it to stop,” Spruill said.

Karpe was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

Joshua Karpe

Oklahoma City Police, Enid Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.