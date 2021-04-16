Officials: 273 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by 273 and 10 deaths on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 444,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 273 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,124 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 227 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

