Officials: Active COVID-19 cases climb to 3,100 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the virus in Oklahoma has jumped.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 461,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,211 cases since Friday, July 9.

At this point, officials believe there are 3,100 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,640 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there were 220 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.78 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.53 million have completed the series.

