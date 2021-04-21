Officials: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases rise by 238

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 238 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 445,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 238 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,189 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 191 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.