Officials: Over 1.2 million Oklahomans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Friday.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 450,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 151 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,523 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,361 deaths as of Friday.

Officials say there are 130 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.56 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.24 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

