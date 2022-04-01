OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (STORYFUL) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office played an April Fool’s Day prank by announcing on April 1 they would replace all their police dogs with cats.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, Staff Sergeant Bradley Wynn announced a new feline division would replace the current K-9 division, while holding one of the supposed new police cats. He explained the many advantages of cats over dogs, such as smaller size, lower food requirements, fast speed, and the ability to latch onto a suspect and not let go. He claimed the cats would be trained to detect narcotics via catnip.

Based on the comment section of the video, the prank gave many people a good laugh.