Oklahoma Gov. Stitt opens COVID-19 vaccine rollout to teachers, staff, and people with comorbidities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and state officials will announce the next steps in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Thursday morning.

The state is opening up the next priority groups within Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan, this includes pre-K through 12 teachers and school staff along with Oklahomans with comorbidities under the age of 65.

This next group should be opened to be eligible for the vaccine on February 22nd.

The Professional Oklahoma Educators released the following statement:

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s announcement today to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for all Oklahoma school employees is a critical step forward in keeping teachers and students safe. Since August, the vast majority of POE members have been working in-person or employed by districts with an in-person option. POE’s focus has been on the prioritization of all school employees for the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as appropriate health safety procedures for districts and special accommodations for at-risk individuals. We are grateful for Gov. Stitt and Sec. Ryan Walters’ willingness to work with POE on prioritizing school employees for the COVID-19 vaccine. The pandemic is not over, but we are encouraged by this step to protect our educators and children. Ginger Tinney, Executive Director of Professional Oklahoma Educators

Joy Hofmeister also released this statement after the vaccine rollout update:

Our teachers and support staff deserve and need to work in a safe and secure environment. Giving them this opportunity to receive the vaccine as soon as reasonably possible is critical. While in-person school is more dependent on COVID mitigation strategies such as masks and social distancing, ensuring the vaccination of teachers is vital to keeping school doors open. I urge all Oklahomans, teachers and non-teachers alike, to welcome the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.” Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

The state estimates that there will be 89,000 pre-K through 12 teachers and staff eligible for a vaccine. The state also estimates the number of people under the age of 65 with comorbidities qualifying for a vaccine to be around 1,000,000 people.

Each school district will be evaluated its needs to determine the timing and localized rollout.

If you have not pre-registered through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal you should do so now.