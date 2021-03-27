Oklahoma health officials defend virus data reports switch

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s epidemiologist is defending the state heath department’s change from daily to weekly reporting of coronavirus information.

The daily reports did not provide a true picture of the virus, epidemiologist Jared Taylor said Friday.

“Just quite simply that does not tell the true story of what’s happening in a community, what’s happening in the state, how we need to be perceiving things and how we need to be responding to things,” Taylor said.

Weekly reports that began March 17 levels out one day changes, Taylor said.

Public health officials have criticized the change, including Tulsa Health Director Bruce Dart, who has said his agency used the daily data in making virus response decisions.

OU Health Covid Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said he is not happy that county, city and ZIP code data is now not being reported.

“We won’t be able to tell quite as well whether we see hotspots or outbreaks that happen in the state,” Bratzler said. “Perhaps the state health department will be able to do that, but we won’t be able to see it because it’s not transparent right now.”

Taylor said if the state sees value in returning to a daily report, it will do so.