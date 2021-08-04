Oklahoma sees over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, OSDH says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 2,160 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 489,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,160 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 3.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,932 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,754 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 880 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

KEY POINTS from the weekly OSDH Epidemiology Report:

11,387 cases were reported in the past week

40.4% increase from the week before (July 18-24)

increase from the week before (July 18-24) 46 deaths were reported in the past week

28,516 (5.9%) cases have been hospitalized

33,106 specimens have been tested over the last 7 days according to the CDC COVID data tracker

2,877,437 vaccine doses have been administered in total

The average age of cases was 40 years and average age of individuals who died was 74 years

The youngest case was less than a year old and the oldest case was 100+ years

The youngest individual to die from COVID-19 was less than 15 years and the oldest was 100+ years

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.