Oklahoma to become one of first states to allow driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Apple announced that Oklahoma would be one of the first states to roll out a new program that allows users to upload their driver’s license to Apple Wallet.

On Wednesday, Apple announced that the program would roll out in Arizona and Georgia. It will soon be followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

“We are excited to work with Apple on mobile IDs in Apple Wallet. This innovative project is yet another example of the momentum we are building as a state in our continued efforts to be a national leader in the digital transformation space,” said Jerry Moore, CIO of the state of Oklahoma.

Officials say the Transportation Security Administration will enable certain airport security checkpoints and lanes to accept driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet.

“This new and innovative mobile driver’s license and state ID initiative with Apple and states around the country will enable a more seamless airport security screening experience for travelers,” said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator. “This initiative marks a major milestone by TSA to provide an additional level of convenience for the traveler by enabling more opportunities for touchless TSA airport security screening.”

Once the program is introduced, customers can simply tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet to begin adding their license or ID.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”