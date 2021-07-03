Oklahoma woman says she woke up to four inches of feces in her apartment

Warning: The above video contains images that some may find disturbing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman said she woke up, ready to start her day only to find her Garden Square apartment unit covered in feces.

“I woke up to go to the restroom,” Francine McCullough said. “I stepped down and it’s right here on my legs.”

McCullough said she’s now left without furniture and clothes.

She said four inches of feces erupted from her bathroom toilet. It flooded the floors of her apartment.

“How am I supposed to move it with what money? You just… I mean, I have nothing. I can’t do nothing with nothing.”

A stain on the resident’s couch from the sewage.

The mess left a line on McCullough’s couch, and now she says most of her stuff is ruined. She’s not the only one devastated.

“I have lost everything. I have nothing left. No bed. Nothing to sleep on. Nothing,” said Karen Clyma.

Clyma is Francine’s neighbor. She said all her grandson’s toys are now destroyed. Both women said the apartment managers are to blame.

KFOR spoke to one member of management, and he said it’s Oklahoma City’s problem.

“We called to tell the tenants this is a city issue and I want to put you up in a hotel,” said David Patel.

KFOR contacted the city’s utility department about the issue.

“We’re investigating the issue. Generally, sewer backups are the responsibility of the property owner,” said Malarie Gotcher with the department.

Meanwhile, for McCullough and Clyma, it doesn’t matter whose responsibility it is, they just want it fixed.

“I’m stuck between a rock and a hard ball right now. I don’t know what to do,” said McCullough.

Patel told KFOR the managers are moving both women into new units Monday. However, they said the tenants are responsible for replacing their damaged items.

McCullough is receiving help from Northeast Resource Center. If you like to help, visit nerci.org/our-board.