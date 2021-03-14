Oklahoma’s average number of new COVID-19 cases decreasing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of new daily cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma has decreased by 37%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 492 new cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to over 432,000. The department said there were currently 11,930 active cases.

The health department has confirmed 4,701 deaths since the pandemic began.

More than 920,000 people in Oklahoma have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s about 23% of the population.

The health department is offering vaccinations to people in three of the state’s four-phase plan, recently adding child care workers, students and employees at colleges, universities and vocational schools and critical business workers to those eligible.

The Chickasaw Nation announced Saturday that it is now offering the coronavirus vaccine to all Oklahoma residents. The tribe is offering vaccinations by appointment at its drive-thru site in Ada or at its health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore or Tishomingo.