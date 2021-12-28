Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

OSDH: 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Oklahoma

Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following the Christmas holidays, state health leaders are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 700,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,443 new cases since Monday’s numbers were released.

At this point, officials believe there are 15,459 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,374 deaths as of Dec. 23.

Officials say there were 806 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Don't Miss