OSDH: 249 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say COVID-19 cases rose by 249 in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 447,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 249 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,243 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there are 192 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.19 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 914,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.