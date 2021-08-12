OSDH: 52 pediatric cases hospitalized in Oklahoma for COVID-19

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,000 Oklahomans have been admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 506,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,468 cases since Wednesday, Aug. 11

At this point, officials believe there are 18,403 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,833 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 1,299 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 52 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.96 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.62 million have completed the series.

