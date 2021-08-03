Track COVID-19
OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Oklahoma

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a correction to the new case numbers. That information has been updated.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 246 Oklahoma patients in intensive care units due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 487,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 946 cases since Monday, Aug. 2.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,749 deaths as of Tuesday.

Officials say there were 841 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 33 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.86 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.58 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

