OSDH: Hospitalizations spike across Oklahoma due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say hospitalizations have spiked across Oklahoma due to COVID-19 infections.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 503,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,199 cases since Tuesday, Aug. 10.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,072 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,805 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,102 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 49 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.91 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.6 million have completed the series.

