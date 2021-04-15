The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 302

Oklahoma

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by just over 300 on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 444,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 302 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,114 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 205 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss