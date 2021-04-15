OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases climb by 302

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases have climbed by just over 300 on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 444,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 302 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,114 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 205 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 700,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.