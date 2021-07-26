OSDH: Over 9,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there are more than 9,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 474,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,669 cases since Friday, July 23.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,130 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,706 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there were 519 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 22 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 1.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.56 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.