OSDH reports 27,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma since Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders are reporting a dramatic increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Sooner State.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 764,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 27,058 new cases since Friday’s numbers. Officials are reporting 9,320 new cases on Saturday, 9,608 new cases on Sunday, and 8,130 new cases on Monday.

“Case numbers from over the weekend reflect a steady increase in community transmission, something OSDH has anticipated occurring with trends seen in the state over the past week and elsewhere in the country. OSDH ramped up testing operations over the weekend, extending hours at county health departments and also offering testing through mobile units in some areas of the state. We plan to continue this statewide testing effort, making sure those who need a test have access to one. We encourage those who have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested and complete the recommended isolation and/or quarantine period based on test results. Moving forward, one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination,” a release from the health department read.

At this point, officials believe there are 61,912 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,650 deaths as of

Monday. That’s an increase of 58 additional deaths.

Officials say there were 1,150 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.12 million have completed the series.