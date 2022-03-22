WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma police officer has been fired after he allegedly fabricated about being shot while on the job.

In February, officials with the Wilson Police Department said they were searching for a suspect who shot on their officers.

Tyler Skinner, an officer with the Wilson Police Department, said that he was patrolling near a school when he stopped to speak with a man. He said he asked the man if he could pat him down, which is when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the chest.

However, Skinner said he wasn’t injured because his bulletproof vest stopped the bullets.

On Tuesday, Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley announced that the investigation into the reported shooting is complete.

“The evidence in the case was not lining up with the story that was given by Officer Skinner,” a post by the police department read.

Coley says that Skinner gave a full confession to the department and to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, admitting that he fabricated the shooting and “made up the complete story.”

Skinner was dismissed from the Wilson Police Department, and the district attorney’s office may press charges in the case.