MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sheriff’s office in McCurtain County says a woman with dementia has been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, 79-year-old Judith Wills was found around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office and emergency management were on scene with a drone looking for her as well.

Wills went missing around 10:30 a.m. while she was watering her garden in the Glover area.