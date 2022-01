OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you felt the ground move on Monday morning, you’re not alone.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, KFOR began receiving reports across the state of a possible earthquake.

The US Geological Survey recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter just four miles northwest of Medford, Oklahoma.

So far, there is no word on if the quake caused any damage.