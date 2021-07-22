Wanted Oklahoma City carjacking fugitive who allegedly shot 3 people captured in Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – U.S. Marshals in Dallas, Texas, captured an Oklahoma City fugitive who was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Oklahoma City and two people in Vian.

Lee King was arrested at 4 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

He is believed to have shot a woman while stealing her car near Portland in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Police say the woman, whom King knew, was giving him a ride when an argument ignited between the two. The woman then asked King to get out of the car.

“At that point, he produced a hand gun, and for unknown reasons, shot our victim in the leg,” Dillon Quick with OKCPD told KFOR on Monday.

King then hopped into the vehicle’s driver seat and sped away, going east.

Police believe the stolen vehicle ran out of gas during King’s flight.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials say the suspect was picked up by two good Samaritans along Interstate 40 in Eastern Oklahoma Saturday night. The two people helped King by taking him to a Vian gas station.

But on the way back to the stolen car, King allegedly got into argument with the two people and shot them.

After the double shooting, King returned to the stolen car, put the gas in it and headed south.

Authorities attempted to pull King over in a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning, but King refused to pull over and a short chase ensued.

King abandoned the vehicle and fled into a densely wooded area, eluding capture.

Members of the local U.S. Marshals Task Force and OKCPD learned that King was in a specific Dallas location.

“The Marshals Service in Dallas was then given Mr. King’s location and that is when he was located and arrested,” Knight said.