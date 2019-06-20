REPORT: Louisiana and Texas bridges among the worst in the U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new report says U.S. bridges are crumbling faster than they can be repaired, but Louisiana and Texas are two of the worst offenders.

Texas, Louisiana, and California all received a “D” grade from the American Society of Engineers for the overall condition of bridges in their states. Only New York and Michigan scored worse with D minuses.

Craig Bryson with Road Commission for Oakland County, Michigan says “We have been investing less than just about every other state in the nation and we have the roads to prove it.”

Louisiana has nearly 1,700 structurally deficient bridges, including Lake Pontchartrain Causeway bridge.

The American Road & Transporation Builders Association says there are about 47,000 in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.